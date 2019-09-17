Ill. Court Affirms Nix Of Fatal Restaurant Stabbing Suit

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A Chicago restaurant is not liable for the stabbing death of one of its patrons, an Illinois appellate court ruled Monday, saying the restaurant had no duty to protect the man from the stabbing because it was not reasonably foreseeable. Toney Adewoye's murder in 2011 was an "aberration" that neither the owner of the restaurant and lounge Plush nor its patrons could have anticipated, according to the panel's order, which affirmed a lower court's ruling. "Plaintiff points to nothing from the past that could have given defendant notice of the risk that materialized when Adewoye was killed," Judge John C. Griffin...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS