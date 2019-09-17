No Attorney Misconduct In Railroad Trial Win, Calif Court Says

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court upheld a jury verdict finding Union Pacific Railroad was not liable in a wrongful death suit that alleged the railroad failed to give adequate warning of railroad crossings, rejecting a claim by one of the victims' parents that misconduct by the railroad's counsel warranted a new trial. The Monday decision by a three-judge panel was a blow for one of the victims' mother, Sandra Gonzalez, who appealed the verdict handed down in February 2017. Among other things, Gonzalez claimed that the railroad's counsel delivered an unfair closing argument at trial, justifying a reversal and a new trial....

