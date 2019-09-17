Feds' Spoofing Case Against JPMorgan Traders Turns Heads

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have raised the stakes in their anti-spoofing campaign by bringing racketeering conspiracy charges in a case against JPMorgan Chase & Co. traders who allegedly manipulated precious metals futures prices, a development that is raising eyebrows among the white-collar defense bar. Michael Nowak, a supervisor on JPMorgan's metals desk, and trader Gregg Smith were indicted Monday in Illinois federal court alongside former trader Christopher Jordan. The 14-count indictment alleges the three men were part of a scheme to deceive other participants in the commodities markets via thousands of spoofed orders between 2008 and 2016. Prosecutors allege the scheme violated six criminal...

