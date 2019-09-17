Alleged Ex-CIA Leaker Says Recordings Shouldn't Be Secret

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a former CIA programmer accused of spilling secrets to WikiLeaks continued to push for the declassification of several recordings of his conversations made in public places, telling a New York federal court Tuesday that the spy agency cannot justify keeping the recordings secret. Prosecutors said in a letter Friday that there are only nine recordings the CIA made of Joshua Schulte’s calls or meetings that remain marked as classified. There are 74 recordings at issue, and the government says it has produced 65 as unclassified discovery, asserting that the recordings that are marked as secret contain discussions of Schulte’s...

