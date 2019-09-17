Apple Buyers Win Class Cert. Over Refurbished iPhone Parts

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday granted class certification to Apple customers who accuse the tech giant of improperly replacing their broken iPhones and iPads with refurbished parts under a misleading warranty, denying the company's attempt to secure an early win. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick denied Apple's summary judgment request on Tuesday, saying Apple's "arguments are based on a misunderstanding of plaintiffs' theory of liability; none succeeds." The judge said a fact-finder could credit the expert reports that the plaintiffs rely on to make their case and find that remanufactured devices are "inferior" to new ones. "Apple can challenge...

