DC Circ. Tosses Clean Power Plan Challenges

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday tossed legal challenges to the Obama administration's signature climate change plan, accepting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's argument that because it has replaced the regulations, the litigation is moot. The D.C. Circuit granted the EPA's and others’ requests to toss litigation over the 2015 Clean Power Plan, which the Trump administration has replaced with its own carbon dioxide emissions regulations. (AP) In a brief, anticlimactic order with no explanation, the court granted motions by the EPA and several groups to dismiss the high-profile litigation over the Clean Power Plan, which aimed to slash carbon dioxide emissions...

