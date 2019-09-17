Feds Tell Jurors Ex-JPMorgan Banker's Guilt Is Obvious

Law360, New York (September 17, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors on Tuesday again urged jurors to convict former JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Perella Weinberg Partners investment banker Sean Stewart of insider trading, saying it's clear he leaked confidential merger information so his father could trade on it. The jury of six women and six men heard closing arguments in the second trial of Sean Stewart over allegations that he illegally tipped his father, Robert Stewart, about health care industry deals that he had learned about on the job from 2011 through 2014. Robert Stewart tipped off two coworkers, Richard "Rick" Cunniffe and Mark Boccia, and he eventually...

