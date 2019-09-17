Blank Rome Says It's Not Liable In $9M Severed Leg Case

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 11:38 PM EDT) -- Blank Rome LLP on Tuesday asked a New Jersey federal judge to toss a suit accusing the firm of botching an appeal in litigation over a highway crash in which a woman lost a leg, arguing that as successor counsel it can't be held liable just because it didn't correct the failures of the firm that handled the suit in the trial court. New Jersey firm Florio Perrucci Steinhardt & Cappelli LLC sued Blank Rome late last month, looking to shift blame in a legal malpractice suit Florio Perrucci is facing over its handling of the defense of two New Jersey...

