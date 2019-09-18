2nd 'Varsity Blues' Parent To Be Sentenced Asks To Skirt Jail

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 9:55 AM EDT) -- After Felicity Huffman received a two-week prison stint, the second parent set to be sentenced for helping bribe his child's way into college as part of the "Varsity Blues" admissions scheme asked a judge late Tuesday to avoid jail time, while federal prosecutors in a dueling memorandum said he should spend a year behind bars. Los Angeles drinking water and wastewater systems CEO Devin Sloane said he has already destroyed his reputation, been subject to the slings and arrows of the publicity that has followed the high-profile case, and brought shame upon himself through his "misguided" mistake. A time-served sentence with...

