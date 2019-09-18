Google Cloud Exec Says Tech Giant Paid Men More

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 11:41 AM EDT) -- The engineering director of Google LLC's cloud business has sued the tech giant in New York, claiming the company paid her less than her male colleagues and retaliated after she opposed a decision to pass her over for a promotion in favor of a less-qualified man. A female Google executive has filed a pay discrimination suit against the Mountain View, Ca.-based tech giant. (AP) Google Cloud Director of Engineering Ulku Rowe filed a complaint in New York federal court Tuesday accusing Google of flouting the federal Equal Pay Act, along with state and city law. Rowe said she was hired at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS