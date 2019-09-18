Retina Drug Co. Can’t End Claims It Misled Investors

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Biopharmaceutical company Opthotech Corp. must face some, but not all, claims that it misled investors regarding clinical trial phases for a macular degeneration drug, a New York federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick said that the company's investors adequately alleged intentional wrongdoing and clearly described the cause of financial losses they claim they suffered in a consolidated amended complaint against the clinical stage company. But he trimmed claims relating to one of the two clinical trial phases the investors said were misleading. The investors filed suit in January 2017, saying that between March 2015 and December 2016...

