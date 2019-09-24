Legislative Outlook Shows Hurdles For Employee Benefits AI

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 1:07 PM EDT) -- As more employers consider using artificial intelligence in human resources activities such as benefits enrollment, they should recognize the technology’s limitations while establishing processes and reviews to prevent compliance and legal issues. The idea of being proactive is to attempt to steer clearly away from a field of yet unchartered waters that include adequate disclosures to employees and other agencies or legislatures, reporting results about usage, and a general openness to the advantages and disadvantages of relying upon AI in making decisions. The regulatory environment has not caught up with fast-paced evolution of AI technology. At this time, we expect that...

