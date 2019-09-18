EPA, States Duel Over Impact Of DC Circ. Ozone Ruling

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has urged the D.C. Circuit to delay oral arguments currently scheduled for Friday because a recent decision from the circuit "bears directly" on the issue set to be discussed — whether the agency should have imposed stricter emission controls on certain states under the Clean Air Act. The EPA on Tuesday said it may ask for rehearing of the D.C. Circuit's Sept. 13 decision in Wisconsin v. EPA, and that it's important to allow for time for that process by delaying oral arguments. It said the agency may also ask for voluntary remand of a rule at issue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS