Opioid 'Negotiation Class' Justifies DQ Bid, Distributors Say

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Drug distributors and pharmacies on Tuesday continued to press their surprise effort to disqualify the judge overseeing the opioid multidistrict litigation, saying his recent approval of a novel negotiation class merits their last-minute play. McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and other drug distributors and pharmacies say that statements and decisions by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster warrant his disqualification from the opioid multidistrict litigation. (AP) The companies' reply brief rejected the objections raised by local governments that they had waited too long to seek U.S. District Judge Dan Polster's disqualification, saying the decision was based on a number of statements and decisions...

