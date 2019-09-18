Judge Skeptical Of Claim USC Dean Ignored 'VIP' Donations

Law360, Boston (September 18, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal magistrate on Wednesday pressed the University of Southern California about its dean of admissions' claim that he didn't care about donor information when weighing student applications, saying a parent charged in the so-called "Varsity Blues" case may be entitled to additional records about the school's system of designating applicants as "VIPs." At oral arguments on USC's motion to quash a subpoena by indicted parent Robert Zangrillo, U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley wondered how USC Dean of Admission Tim Brunold could claim that he doesn't factor in donations by the families of VIP applicants, given that a university athletics...

