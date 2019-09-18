Texas Court Rejects $14M Fee Bid After $21M IP Verdict

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge said Wednesday that both sides were off-base in a fight over attorney fees after a jury found an EchoStar Corp. unit liable for $21 million for infringing on a defense contractor's satellite network patent. The court rejected both Israel-based contractor Elbit Systems' request for nearly $14 million in fees and EchoStar unit Hughes Network Systems' calculation that it should owe only about $300,000. Elbit said the high fee award was merited because of an alleged pattern of Hughes' misconduct, while Hughes said it should only have to pay fees for litigation misconduct specifically cited in a prior court order, including allegations it ignored...

