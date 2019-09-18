2 Crypto Consultants Accused Of $8M Extortion Plot

Law360, New York (September 18, 2019, 10:38 PM EDT) -- The CEO of blockchain consulting company Alchemist LLC and his associate were charged Wednesday with extorting a cryptocurrency startup for $8.2 million in digital currency. Technology entrepreneur and attorney Steven Nerayoff, 47, and Alchemist consultant Michael Hlady, 47, are accused of threatening to destroy an unnamed Seattle-based cryptocurrency company if they were not paid millions of dollars in the virtual currency Ether. New York federal prosecutors say the Seattle startup, which specialized in generating user traffic for clients by issuing cryptocurrency tokens as loyalty rewards, was planning an initial coin offering for November 2017. It signed an agreement with Nerayoff-controlled Maple...

