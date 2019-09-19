Thai Restaurants Ink $3.7M Deal To End Wage, OT Suit

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The operators of a trio of Manhattan Thai restaurants have agreed to pay $3.68 million to settle a suit claiming they flouted the Fair Labor Standards Act and New York state law by not properly paying a group of workers overtime and minimum wage. Operators of three locations of the Pongsri Thai Restaurant — two of which have closed — and a group of former employees asked a New York federal court on Wednesday for preliminary approval of the settlement and to certify two settlement classes. The parties — which had already stipulated to a conditional FLSA collective certification and to...

