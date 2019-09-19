Cynosure Says Mass. Law Allows No 'Re-Do' Of False Ad Suit

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Buyers of Cynosure Inc.'s fat-reduction tool who say the company misled them missed their chance to amend a proposed class action before a Boston federal judge dismissed it with prejudice, Cynosure said in a court filing Wednesday. Cynosure said it was clear since March 2018 that the company intended to challenge the buyers' claim for breach of Massachusetts' consumer protection law by arguing that the conduct in question didn't primarily occur in the state. Now that U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper granted Cynosure summary judgment on those grounds, it's too late for the buyers to have another shot. "Plaintiffs' motion...

