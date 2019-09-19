'Copyright Troll' At It Again, NY Judge Seethes In Photo Row

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A New York attorney labeled a "copyright troll" in court must pay fines in a case over paparazzi photos of the model Emily Ratajkowski after a federal judge blasted his "slap dash approach" to filing lawsuits. In a Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan told Long Island-based attorney Richard Liebowitz to pay defendants' attorney fees with regard to a motion he filed in a suit accusing Bauer Media Group USA LLC of illegally publishing on its website two photos of Ratajkowski taken by Steven Sands. Liebowitz failed to disclose that Sands had allegedly licensed the photos to Getty Images...

