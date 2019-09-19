Attys Look To Toss Suit Over 'False' ADA Complaints

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Several disabled Georgia residents and their attorneys, who have been accused of filing baseless suits under the American with Disabilities Act, moved to dismiss a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit against them, saying there's no evidence they filed bogus litigation against local businesses. Attorneys Craig J. Ehrlich and Douglas Schapiro and their clients told a Georgia federal court Wednesday that filing lawsuits can't form the basis for a RICO claim, and even if it could, convenience store owner Bhupendra Ghandi and local business A&Y Family Group should have debated the merits of the underlying ADA cases brought by Ehrlich and...

