FTC Settlement Over COPPA Will Change YouTube's Biz Model

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 1:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and the New York state attorney general made headlines earlier this month when they announced that Google LLC and its subsidiary YouTube LLC agreed to pay a record $170 million to settle allegations that YouTube collected personal information from children in violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.[1] Notably, the total civil penalty paid by Google and YouTube is nearly 30 times larger than the largest civil penalty previously imposed by the FTC for COPPA violations and three times larger than any privacy penalty assessed against Google anywhere else in the world. While the $170...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS