ERISA Suit Over DST's 401(k) Plan Management Is Trimmed

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has tossed claims that DST Systems Inc. flouted the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by letting the company's 401(k) plan pay excessive fees and keep poorly performing investments in a suit that also alleges certain plan assets were unwisely concentrated in Valeant stock. In his order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. granted DST's request to partially dismiss the ERISA suit brought by three participants in the company's 401(k) profit sharing plan. The judge found that the participants, who brought the suit on behalf of the plan, failed to demonstrate that DST had acted...

