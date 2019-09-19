TMZ Tells Texas Panel To End Ex-Dallas Cowboy's Libel Suit

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Because a former Dallas Cowboys linebacker sued celebrity news site TMZ alleging it published a libelous story that he tried to have his agent killed without first asking the website to issue a correction, retraction or clarification, the suit must be dismissed, the Texas Supreme Court was told in oral arguments Thursday. The Defamation Mitigation Act requires such a request be made within a year of publication, counsel for TMZ and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., which publishes TMZ, told the state's high court on Thursday, and Robert Jones' failure to ask is fatal to his lawsuit. The media companies — which...

