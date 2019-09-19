Fed. Circ. Wipes Out Chrimar's Win After PTAB Axes Patents

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday wiped out Chrimar’s trial win over ALE USA Inc. in a patent case involving Ethernet technology, finding more recent Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions invalidating parts of the patents “must be given effect.” The court decided ALE’s case, which went to a jury in 2016 and has twice cycled through the appeals process, was not yet final and remains “pending.” Simultaneously, the court affirmed PTAB decisions invalidating all the disputed patent claims. Because ALE’s case remains pending, “the now-affirmed unpatentability determinations by the board as to all claims at issue must be given effect in...

