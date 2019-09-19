Searching For A Legal Pathway For CBD Products

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- When the 2018 Farm Bill removed hemp from the definition of marijuana — and thus from the list of Schedule I drugs under the Controlled Substance Act, or CSA — it unlocked an industry ripe for expansion. Sales of products containing CBD are booming — indeed, analysts predict that CBD sales could become a $15-$20 billion industry by 2025.[1] However, CBD companies are still faced with a regulatory quagmire, struggling to understand how to legally promote, label and distribute CBD consumables in light of the FDA gridlock, inconsistent state laws and uncertainty as to which pathway will result in a viable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS