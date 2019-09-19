Chicago Wins Block On Anti-Sanctuary Rules For DOJ Grants

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A Chicago federal judge on Thursday blocked the U.S. Department of Justice from putting certain conditions on public safety funds in an attempt to force so-called sanctuary cities to comply with federal immigration policies, though the judge limited the effect of his order to the Windy City. U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber said he had previously struck down several highly similar funding conditions in response to Chicago's challenge to the constraints on the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant. "Because the attorney general agreed that the four repeat conditions are essentially identical as the condition this court already declared unlawful and declined...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS