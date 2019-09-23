Comedy Writer Testifies Billionaire Frequently Asked For Sex

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 11:21 PM EDT) -- A comedy writer who worked for Alki David's media companies testified Monday that the billionaire choked her, slapped her butt, and frequently propositioned her for sex, kicking off the trial of the third sexual battery case against David to go before a California jury in six months. Lauren Reeves, a comedy writer and performer, took the stand as the first witness in her case against David, saying she worked as a background performer on "Saturday Night Live" and a featured performer on "The Late Show With David Letterman" and "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" before landing a gig working for David in...

