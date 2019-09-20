Ga. Borrowers Drop Suit Against Tribe-Linked Online Lender

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal court on Friday terminated a proposed class action claiming an online lending company was trying to evade lending and racketeering laws by exploiting a Michigan-based tribe's sovereign immunity, a day after the plaintiffs said they wanted to drop the case. Plaintiffs Victoria Renee McKoy, Desiree Wright Lovins, Carrie Samantha Smith and Sandra Monsalve filed a notice of voluntary dismissal Thursday of their suit on behalf of a proposed class of Georgia borrowers. The plaintiffs claimed Big Picture Loans LLC and Ascension Technologies LLC charged illegally high interest rates on short-term loans and used their connection with the Lac...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS