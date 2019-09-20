Wis. Tribe's Reservation Wasn't Shrunk, Feds Tell 7th Circ.

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The federal government offered its support Thursday to the Oneida Nation as the tribe fights to reverse a determination that its reservation was diminished in size, telling the Seventh Circuit that U.S. Supreme Court precedent shows allotments of tribal land do not shrink reservations. A Wisconsin federal judge sided with the village of Hobart in March, ruling that the tribe must get the village's permission to stage an apple festival. The court said the location of the festival fell under the village's authority because the reservation had been reduced in size by allotments made to individual Indian landowners and their subsequent sales...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS