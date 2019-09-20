New England Patriots Player Wants Out Of ‘Trash Talk’ Suit

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 1:33 PM EDT) -- New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has asked a California federal judge to throw out claims by a former Los Angeles Rams employee that Chung defamed him by posting a “trash talk” text message online, arguing the posts contained nothing untrue or defamatory. Chung told U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald on Thursday that former Rams sales executive Matthew Hogan’s claims against him fail to show how posting the texts on social media was defamatory or misleading to viewers, as the posts are substantially true, and Chung’s commentary that the texts were disrespectful is protected opinion. The judge dismissed Hogan’s claims...

