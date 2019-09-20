NCAA Bribery Convict's Dad Fired For $25K Ask, Univ. Says

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT) -- As convicted NCAA bribery conspirator Christian Dawkins fought for a more lenient sentence in Manhattan federal court Friday, Cleveland State University told Law360 that his father, Lou, was fired from his job as an assistant basketball coach in July for soliciting $25,000 from a student-athlete. Law360 learned of the elder Dawkins' alleged solicitation while reporting on the details of Christian Dawkins' sentencing memorandum filed on Friday, in which the convicted bribery conspirator — arguing his family suffered enough because of his behavior — accused the university of firing his father from his NCAA Division I coaching job because of his association...

