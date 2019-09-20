Ohio Gov. Too Central To Permit Delays To Exit Suit: Telecom

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A telecom has urged an Ohio federal judge to keep the state's governor and lieutenant governor as defendants in a lawsuit over delayed broadband permits on Ohio public lands, arguing they are directly responsible for a drawn-out approval process. Zayo Group LLC called it a "classic ex parte Young" case, referring to the more than century-old U.S. Supreme Court doctrine letting federal court action proceed against officials of sovereign states when a complaint concerns an alleged violation of federal law. Gov. Mike DeWine recently asked an Ohio federal court to let him and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted out of a suit by Zayo...

