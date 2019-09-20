Loma Negra Says No Wrongdoing In $1B IPO Disclosures

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Argentine cement maker Loma Negra told a New York federal court Thursday that shareholders' allegations that the company misled them should be tossed, as the plaintiffs haven’t been able to point to any false statements in the disclosures surrounding its $1 billion initial public offering. Lead plaintiff Sandor Karolyi and investor Eugenio Carmona, who brought the suit on behalf of a proposed class of shareholders, haven’t shown that Loma Negra Corp. explicitly misstated any facts about its operations or its financial condition, the company argued Thursday. The investors also can’t show the cement producer made any material misstatements or omitted key...

