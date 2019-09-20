Construction Co. Slams Worker's 'Ploy' To DQ Judge

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A former Day & Zimmermann worker concocted a conflict to try to disqualify a federal judge overseeing his suit claiming the company failed to pay overtime, claiming Thursday that he does not like the judge's decisions on conditional certification of collective actions under the Fair Labor Standards Act. John Waters, a former mechanical supervisor, has come nowhere near clearing the high bar necessary to have U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton recuse himself from the suit, D&Z claimed, only making "vague" references to a connection between one of his lawyers and a case involving Slade Gorton & Co. Inc., a company...

