3rd Circ. Says Atty Must Prove NSA Illegally Read His Emails

Law360, Philadelphia (September 23, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday pressed a civil liberties attorney to prove he has standing to challenge the government electronic communications surveillance program outed by former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, reasoning that the lawyer hasn't shown that his own emails were intercepted. During oral argument before a three-judge panel in Philadelphia, lawyer Elliott J. Schuchardt of the Schuchardt Law Firm urged the appeals court to revive his case alleging the National Security Agency's PRISM electronic surveillance program is unconstitutional. Asked by U.S. Circuit Judge Theodore A. McKee how he'd "overcome the standing bar" that led to a district court dismissing his...

