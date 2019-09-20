Hertz Wants To Redo Rental Fees Ruling, Fights Cert. Bid

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Hertz Corp. told an Illinois federal judge Thursday that a consumer shouldn’t be allowed to pursue claims that the company saddled renters with inflated extra fees, nor can she represent a class, and insisted the surcharges in dispute were valid. Hertz filed a motion asking U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel to reconsider her August decision that kept alive certain claims in Emma Bradley’s six-count proposed class action accusing the car rental giant of consumer fraud and unfair practices over “energy surcharge” and “vehicle licensing cost recovery” fees she saw on her receipt for a car rental in Missouri. Judge Rosenstengel...

