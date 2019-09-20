Seven Firms To Steer 4 IPOs Raising $1.8B, Led By Peloton

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Seven law firms will steer four initial public offerings slated to price during the week of Sept. 23, led by an estimated $1.1 billion offering by home exercise startup Peloton Interactive and Hollywood talent agency Endeavor Group's potential $600 million IPO. Latham & Watkins LLP is guiding two deals in the coming week, representing Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. and the underwriters for Peloton. Six firms are either representing an issuer or an underwriting team. The four IPOs, assuming all happen as scheduled, will likely conclude IPO activity for a relatively busy September. Twelve operating companies have raised nearly $4.3 billion since...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS