Vimeo's Facial Scans Violate Ill. Biometric Law, User Says

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Vimeo Inc. is creating and storing “face templates” from videos and photos uploaded by users of an image-editing application without obtaining their consent, according to a proposed class action filed in Illinois state court Friday. Prairie State resident Bradley Acaley says he downloaded Vimeo’s Magisto app and used it to edit photos and videos of himself and his family. But Acaley said the app used facial-recognition technology to map his face without his knowledge or permission. “Immediately after upload to the Magisto app, Vimeo analyzed plaintiff's videos and photos by automatically locating and scanning plaintiff's face and by extracting geometric data...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS