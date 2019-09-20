Ex-NJ Political Boss Disbarred Over Corruption Convictions

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has disbarred a former Democratic power broker despite his tearful plea to keep his law license following his 2015 federal convictions for accepting kickbacks to help a software developer secure municipal business. New Jersey Supreme Court Judge Barry T. Albin on Thursday ordered former New Jersey Democratic political boss Joseph Anthony Ferriero disbarred, effective immediately, after the court’s Disciplinary Review Board found his actions violated rules regarding attorney conduct. Specifically, the disbarment of Ferriero, a former chairman of the Bergen County Democratic Organization, stemmed from his “commission of a criminal act that reflects adversely on the...

