Baltimore Orioles, Fans Settle Wheelchair Seating Suit

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The Baltimore Orioles and three fans agreed Friday to settle a federal lawsuit that claims the MLB team's stadium features poorly positioned wheelchair-accessible seating and a lift that frequently breaks. In a one-page order, the parties told U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake they had settled all the claims, although details of the settlement amount were not immediately available. In their November suit filed in state court, Henry Claypool, Andrew Levy and Kelly Buckland alleged that the team's Oriole Park at Camden Yards stadium falls short of handicapped accessibility standards. A wheelchair-accessible seating area on the club level of the complex comes...

