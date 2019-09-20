Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Baltimore Orioles, Fans Settle Wheelchair Seating Suit

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The Baltimore Orioles and three fans agreed Friday to settle a federal lawsuit that claims the MLB team's stadium features poorly positioned wheelchair-accessible seating and a lift that frequently breaks.

In a one-page order, the parties told U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake they had settled all the claims, although details of the settlement amount were not immediately available.

In their November suit filed in state court, Henry Claypool, Andrew Levy and Kelly Buckland alleged that the team's Oriole Park at Camden Yards stadium falls short of handicapped accessibility standards. A wheelchair-accessible seating area on the club level of the complex comes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®