Opioid MDL Judge Won't Withdraw Over Bias Charge

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 9:25 AM EDT) -- The Ohio federal judge overseeing multidistrict opioid litigation refused Thursday to disqualify himself from the historic case, rejecting assertions from drug distributors that he appears biased against them. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster refused to disqualify himself from the case Thursday, rejecting drug distributors’ assertions that his push for a settlement early on amounted to bias against them. (AP) U.S. District Judge Dan Polster shot down the companies' unexpected assertion that his push for a settlement early on in the litigation amounted to bias against them, writing Thursday that he "is confident that no reasonable person can legitimately question my impartiality." The effort...

