EEOC Nets Nearly $1M In Wave Of Disability Bias Deals

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Over the past week, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission scored court approval for settlements totaling almost $1 million that end disability bias suits the agency filed on behalf of workers and job applicants, including a refinery worker with vision loss and a paraplegic PacSun applicant. The consent decrees end suits alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and they each include nonmonetary elements on top of the money awards the EEOC recovered. Mercy Medical Center The biggest of the EEOC’s most recent wave of disability bias settlements involved Mercy Medical Center in Redding, California, which agreed to pony up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS