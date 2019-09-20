Feds Fight Avenatti's Bid To Escape Extortion Charges

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors have hit back against a claim by embattled celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti that he was singled out for his criticism of President Donald Trump and that the extortion and conspiracy charges against him are politically motivated, saying there's no evidence to back up Avenatti’s claim. Avenatti is accused of trying to shake down Nike by threatening to expose misconduct involving illicit payments to young basketball players, unless his whistleblower client was paid $1.5 million. Avenatti also insisted he and fellow celebrity attorney Mark Geragos be paid between $15 million and $25 million to conduct an internal investigation of Nike, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS