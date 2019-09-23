Airbnb, NYC Spar Over Quick Win Bids In Data Ordinance Row

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Airbnb and HomeAway are refusing to back down in their bid to strike down an allegedly unconstitutional New York City ordinance requiring short-term rental platforms to hand over hosts' personal information, while the city is countering that "widespread illegality" on these platforms justifies the rule. In letters sent Friday to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, Airbnb and HomeAway hit back at the city's move earlier this month to lodge an anticipated motion for summary judgment in the consolidated dispute. The platforms are challenging an ordinance enacted last August that requires all online short-term rental platforms to provide monthly reports detailing information about their...

