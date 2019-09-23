Hertz Workers Strike Out For 3rd Time On $1.75M Wage Deal

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has rejected for a third time a $1.75 million settlement to end break and wage claims by a proposed class of more than 2,000 Hertz Transportation Inc. workers, while warning the workers they may only get one more chance to seek his approval of the deal. In a tentative ruling made final on Thursday and entered on Friday, U.S. District Judge George H. Wu denied the motion without prejudice and said that while the class and subclasses are sufficiently numerous and their claims involve common factual and legal issues, the workers' largest subclass isn't ready to be...

