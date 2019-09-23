8th Circ. Urged To Revisit Nix Of SD Tribe's Casino Tax Protest

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- An Eighth Circuit decision allowing South Dakota’s contractor excise tax to be levied on work performed on a tribal casino was an unprecedented contradiction of congressional intent and must be revisited, the casino’s tribal owner has urged the court. In a petition for panel or en banc rehearing filed Friday, the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe said the court’s finding this month that the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act doesn't preempt the state's tax would lead other states to tax their own tribal gaming. The court's opinion held that the state's interests supersede tribal and federal interests. “The analysis and outcome are both exceptionally important,”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS