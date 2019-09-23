Mortgage Cos. Ask Full 5th Circ. To Revisit $298M FCA Verdict

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Two mortgage loan companies want the full Fifth Circuit to rehear their appeal of a nearly $300 million judgment arising from alleged federal loan insurance fraud during the mortgage crisis, saying the original appeals panel twisted a causation standard. Allied Home Mortgage Capital Corp., Allied Home Mortgage Corp. and executive Jim Hodge asked for a rehearing of a three-judge panel's decision confirming their liability for defrauding the government. A federal district court jury had found the companies made Federal Housing Administration insurance claims on nearly 1,200 loans that prosecutors said were never eligible for such insurance. The August panel decision upholding the $298...

