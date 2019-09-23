9th Circ. Doubts Jury Had To Hear Old Song In 'Stairway' Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- An attorney accusing Led Zeppelin of stealing the intro to “Stairway to Heaven” from an obscure song faced resistance from the Ninth Circuit on Monday to his argument that the jury should have heard the recorded version of the less-famous song during a trial. Hearing oral arguments that Zeppelin ripped off the iconic opening seconds of "Stairway” from an earlier instrumental ballad called “Taurus” by the band Spirit, the en banc appeals court appeared skeptical that the trial judge erred in refusing to play the actual recorded version of “Taurus.” The trust for late Spirit frontman Randy California only owns the...

