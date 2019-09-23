Conspiracy Claims Cut From Odebrecht Bribery Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court on Monday tossed conspiracy claims against Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht in a suit that ties the plummeting value of its bonds to a $3.3 billion bribery scheme, finding that alleged financial misrepresentations weren't the result of a formal agreement between the company and its subsidiary. U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods on Monday dismissed conspiracy claims against Odebrecht SA, finding no clear indication that subsidiary Construtora Norberto Odebrecht SA conspired with Odebrecht to misrepresent profit margins and financial rations that investors relied on when purchasing securities. "We are pleased that the Court has narrowed the claims,"...

